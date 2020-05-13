The Board of Directors for Cloggeroo – the Island Folk Festival voted unanimously at their May 12th board meeting to cancel all events scheduled for the folk festival’s August 2020 season.
The Island Folk Festival was preparing for its 7th season in the community of Georgetown, in Three Rivers PEI. “While this was a tough decision, in many ways it was an easy one as there simply was no way to ensure the health and safety of our audience, our volunteers and our musicians”, explained Kathleen Flanagan, Board Chair.
Board member Allison Cooke noted that the decision will impact not only many Island and Canadian musicians, but also vendors and suppliers, including accommodations, gas stations, food vendors, craft breweries, rentals and production. “Many people don’t realize the extent to which festivals contribute to the local and Island economies,” she said.
Festival organizers are now focusing on 2021 and have been encouraged by the positive responses from volunteers, musicians, and sponsors.
“Planning for the summer festival begins in the fall”, said Ms. Flanagan, “and as a fully volunteer-run festival, we rely on a large number of people working together.”
Awarded Music PEI’s “2020 Festival of the Year”, the three-day family friendly music festival attracts Islanders and visitors alike and includes lively music from roots to rock to reggae, fireworks, festival camping, local food vendors and Island craft breweries. Projected dates for the next music festival are August 13 – 15, 2021. For more information about the Island Folk Festival, visit www.cloggeroo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.