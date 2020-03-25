Diabetes Canada’s clothing collection operations are suspended and staff temporarily laid off across the country.
The pick-up of all textile donations from homes and donation bins have stopped, effective immediately.
The move is part of the organization’s ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of donors, staff, partners and communities.
Employees are also being laid off and a return date is not known at this time.
Diabetes Canada urges Canadians not to drop off items at its bins, of which there are several in Montague and others in locations across eastern PEI, as they are unable to collect them at this time.
Updates about a return to service will be available at declutter.diabetes.ca.
Diabetes Canada relies on the charitable clothing donations as a crucial source of revenue that supports diabetes research, sends kids with Type 1 to camp and sustains efforts to end the fight against diabetes.
More than 100 million pounds of textiles are diverted from landfill annually.
With many Canadians at home practicing social distancing or self-isolating, Diabetes Canada encourages people to consider decluttering around their home and asks that they keep Diabetes Canada in mind when sorting items to donate and store those items until it is back in service.
