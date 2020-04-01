Rachel Collier has joined Island Press as our Local Journalism Initiative Reporter. Her role is to report on the operation of government from a rural perspective and file stories with this unique perspective to The Eastern Graphic, West Prince Graphic, Island Farmer and www.peicanada.com.
“We’re delighted to welcome Rachel,” says Publisher Paul MacNeill. “We are in the midst of an unprecedented crisis and it is important to hear how it is impacting local people and communities.”
Rural perspective will be even more vital as we transition from crisis to re-establishing normal community, business and government operations, he says.
“Governments at all levels are rightly doing whatever is necessary to get us through. But down the road there will be a need to rebalance government finances. This could have a major impact on the provision of services in rural areas.”
Rachel is a native of Murray Harbour North and is returning to work at home after some times living and working out of province and country. She is a graduate of the University of Kings College in Halifax and completed an internship with Montreal Gazette.
The Local Journalism Initiative is a federally funded program aimed at increasing local civic journalism across the country.
Rachel can be reached at rcollier@peicanada.com or 902-579-1473
