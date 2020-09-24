Sheldon Bowley remembers his first car well. It was a 1934 Ford V8.
Mr Bowley, originally from Morell, now resides at Colville Manor in Souris and he was one of dozens of residents who were excited to sit outdoors on a sunny but chilly Sunday afternoon recently to take in an annual antique car show.
While there were 1934 Ford V8s in the lineup, Mr Bowley was thrilled to see different rigs make their way around the front parking lot.
One that drew particular attention was Don Larkin’s 1928 Model A Ford Woody streetcar, one of the close to 40 vehicles in the drive-by.
John Miodowski, president of Vintage Cruisers, organized the event.
In past years the car owners would spend the whole afternoon parked at the manor giving residents a chance to get an up close look at the vehicles. However, COVID-19 restrictions didn’t allow that to happen this time.
“You bite the bullet and do what you can do,” Mr Miodowski said.
The antique car enthusiasts typically participate in community parades and a variety of other summer events.
“Next year we hope it will be back to normal,” he added.
Still, the short drive-by at the manor and others presented at senior’s homes throughout the summer were a welcome reprieve for both drivers and their audiences.
Mr Bowley said it has been a very long few months with limited visitors and no outings.
"We are all suffering from what I call quarantine-itis,” he said.
“This was a great show for us.”
