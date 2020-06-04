Was it possible to improve the Boughton River trail? We’re lucky Tom Langille thought so.
Boughton River is one of the crown jewels among Island Trails system of nature trails that provide havens for walkers, hikers, and naturalists on Prince Edward Island. These trails complement the Confederation Trail with its 450 km of multiuse trails, built on abandoned rail lines, from tip to tip, and shore to shore. The Island Walk, the newest addition to PEI trail offerings, is a long distance walking initiative Island Trails is currently developing.
Beginning in Bridgetown, the Boughton River trail follows the east side of Boughton River and includes three connected loops, so retracing steps isn’t required. While the full trail is nine kilometres return, walkers can choose to complete only the first or two loops if they would prefer a shorter while still scenic walk. Whatever they choose, walkers will experience a variety of terrains, beautiful water views, unusual forest plants, and encounters with many other living creatures. While walking this trail in the past few years, we have seen various birds, small animals, snakes, cool insects and spiders, unusual fungi, mosses, and lichens, including the Star-tipped Reindeer Lichen, the newly-announced national lichen.
The trail ends at the river where walkers are rewarded with a wide expanse of blue water, kingfishers and mergansers diving for food, maybe an eagle overhead, fish jumping in the river, and a wave from the occasional fisherman putting upriver in his small wooden boat. This tranquil spot now has something new to offer, thanks to Tom Langille. An active volunteer with Island Trails, Tom saw an opportunity to add to this lovely spot by building and donating two beautiful wooden chairs, which he and a friend recently delivered by canoe. Now walkers can relax at the end of the trail and enjoy the view.
So, the next time you feel like going for a walk and exploring a path less travelled, maybe head to Bridgetown and the Boughton River Trail. And don’t forget, thanks to Tom, two comfortable chairs are waiting for you at the trail’s end. Happy walking.
For more information on the Boughton River Trail, go to https://www.islandtrails.ca/. And stay tuned, more information on the Island Walk will be available later this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.