Editor,
Credit where credit is due. Premier Dennis King and his emergency measures team have done a good job. Thank you.
However, this just goes to show the province has plans for major problems already in place and they obviously work. So premier stop the nonsense of amalgamation using the ridiculous argument that communities need to waste money on emergency measures plans. Tell Fox to stop the undemocratic act to force amalgamation NOW.
Paul Smitz,
Brookvale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.