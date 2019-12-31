The Town of Souris will host its annual New Year’s Day Levee at the Eastern Kings Sportsplex.
Souris Mayor JoAnn Dunphy and councillors will be there on the first day of the new year to chat with residents over a cup of hot chocolate from 1 to 3 pm.
Residents are also invited to lace up their skates and hop on the ice or sit down with a dobber and play some Prize Bingo at the same location. There will be 10 games played for adults and five games for kids with a final prize game.
The town expects around 150 people at the annual event to kick off the new year.
Free skates and Bingo
The Town of Three Rivers will end 2019 with free evening skates at the Three Rivers Sportsplex in Georgetown and the Cavenidsh Farms Wellness Centre in Montague.
The skate in Georgetown will go from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The skate in Montague is from 5 pm to 6:30 pm.
Music and
mingling
Three Rivers will start off 2020 with a New Year's Levee and a recognition ceremony for former councils at Kaylee Hall in Pooles Corner on January 1.
Fiddler’s Sons will provide live music while folks enjoy refreshments and snacks.
At 2 pm there will be a ceremony to recognize the former councils of communities that amalgamated into Three Rivers.
Public invited to all events
The public is invited to attend all these events.
