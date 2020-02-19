For the two dozen people who walked in silence from Souris Regional School to St Mary’s Hall in Souris their solidarity was to show support for survivors of family violence situations.
“Family violence is real and it is here in our community so let’s see if we can help even one person who is facing it,” Souris MLA Colin LaVie said at a reception following the walk.
“We never know when anyone is struggling and the little things matter.”
Mr LaVie was one of several community leaders who took part in the annual awareness walk.
“When a community organizes something like this you see the importance of every aspect of everyone’s life,” Lieutenant Governor Antoinette Perry said.
It is the community support that helps so many people when dealing with family violence, said Kings District RCMP Constable Les Dill.
“I can’t help someone if I don’t know they need help,” Cst Dill said.
Whether you are a student, neighbour or family member, the support you give to a survivor or victim can have immense power and it all starts with letting someone in authority know what is happening, he added.
“It’s everybody’s concern when there is trouble in relationships and families are struggling,” Gwyn Davies, outreach coordinator with Family Violence Prevention Services said.
Students Sierra Paton Gallant and Netina Rice carried the banner to lead the walk.
The Grade 7 students agree it is important to stand up against violence.
“It shows that domestic violence is everywhere and it is good that we are standing up for people,” Netina said.
Souris Mayor Joanne Dunphy said abuse takes so many forms and as supporters people can do much to help.
“This means being open, listening and speaking without judgement,” Mayor Dunphy said.
“Knowing how to respond can have a huge positive impact on survivors of family violence.”
The Souris event was one of several held across the Island last week to bring awareness to family violence prevention.
