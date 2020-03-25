The distribution of food to clients at Souris Food Bank on Saturday went smoothly, according to manager Ronnie McIntosh.
Due to the precautions put in place by Public Health to reduce personal contact, the organization provided a drive-in service where clients had the groceries put into their vehicles by food bank volunteers.
There is no current increase in the number of people using the service, Mr McIntosh said.
“That being said we are stocked ahead and have enough product on hand for two to three weeks. As long as we can replenish our own supplies through local stores we are prepared,” he said.
They are also prepared with people willing to help.
Mr McIntosh received several calls last week from people willing to volunteer or provide monetary support if needed.
‘The community has come through like it always has,” he added.
