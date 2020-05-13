When the Bluefin Restaurant was destroyed by fire last week, the news hit the community hard.
“It was a landmark and a social gathering place like no other,” Souris Mayor Joanne Dunphy said of the business that has thrived in the town for more than four decades.
“It was a home to everybody. Birthdays, Sunday morning breakfasts... and it would always take you 15 minutes to get to your table because you had to stop and talk to everyone along the way.”
Souris-Elmira MLA Colin LaVie is also the Fire Chief.
“There are a lot of memories in that building,” he said.
“It is sad for everyone and a big loss to the community.”
Local entertainer Billy White will miss taking to the stage in the Black Rafter Lounge where he played for so many familiar faces.
“It was a great spot for sound,” Mr White said.
“The way it was laid out the stage was close enough for it to be intimate.
“It really was like having my own kitchen party.”
He was pleased when owner Amber Jenkins carried on the tradition of past owners, Donnie and Jackie Aitken to provide local entertainment
While every night he played for the diverse audience of young and old alike was memorable, Mr White recalls one “wing night” last fall when everyone was in high gear.
“The place was full,” he said.
“I played straight through for three solid hours while people were singing along and having a great time.”
It was spur of the moment that everyone seemed to decide to head out and celebrate that night, but turned into a memorable night, he added.
“It was always a good time and it is sad to see it gone,” Mr White said.
Mr White’s next gig at the Bluefin was to play a set on the evening of Setting Day, which is Friday May 15.
Mr White is planning to take to the online airwaves and do a Facebook Live concert from 7-9 that evening as a tribute to “The Fin.”
Many memories were made inside the walls of the Bluefin by many generations.
Ms Jenkins plans to rebuild in the future.
“It will be a different four walls, but they will make history for a new generation,” Mr LaVie said.
