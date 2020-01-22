Community Wildlife Sessions, hosted by Eastern Kings Senior Neighbours and Souris and Area Branch of the PEI Wildlife Federation, SAB, will begin in February at the Eastern Kings Rec Centre.
Margaret Ching, member of the neighbours club, said the annual sessions have been popular over the past four years.
“It is a good chance to find out what is going on in your own area and it’s free,” Ms Ching said.
The weekly presentations cover a variety of subjects and are based on feedback from the previous year, said Frances Braceland, project manger with SAB.
“Outreach is always important in communities,” Ms Braceland said. “Everything we choose to talk about there is a reason behind it, either letting the public learn more about environments in their area or letting people learn how to be proactive.”
Topics for this year’s program include a talk from Nature Conservancy of Canada on the Mel and Camilla MacPhee Nature Reserve in Eastern Kings, a presentation from a pollinator specialist, provincial biologists talking on fresh water fish featuring the importance of East Baltic Bog and a session on bats.
Adam Fennick, interim dean of science at UPEI will speak about the Canadian Centre for Climate Change and Adaptation to be built in St Peter’s.
Weekly sessions begin on Tuesday, February 11 and are held from 1:30 to 3 pm.
For more detailed information contact SAB at 902 687- 4115.
