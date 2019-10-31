The MV Confederation is back in service as of mid-morning. The ship experienced electrical issues causing the cancellation of the 6:30 am crossing.
The issue pertained to a sensor on the vessel and it has been resolved.
NFL vice-president Don Cormier said the ferry will resume its schedule this morning. A crossing left Caribou, Nova Scotia at 11:15 am.
Mr Cormier advised that a weather system approaching the Northumberland Strait could create further cancellations today and tomorrow.
The Confederation had issues with the engine controls in August which caused the ship to hit a pillar on the approach to the dock. It was the second time in the 2019 season a technical fault was experienced with the controls of the ship’s propulsion system.
