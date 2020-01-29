Made it up to Souris again for the Farmer’s Bonspiel. Sixteen teams competed over the two days with Howard MacNeill, Scott Annear, Steven MacLeod and Thomas Annear emerging as tournament winners. It finished up with a great meal and lots of prizes for everyone.
Wayne Townshend and his helpers are to be commended on another great tournament.
Also caught some of the PEI 55+ Winter Games in Souris on Wednesday. Shane MacClure, Norman MacIntosh and Jimmy Whitty took the gold medal.
Also for the first time since the Souris Curling Club closed there will be a men’s and ladie’s team represented at the Dominion Bonspiel. I hear there are four men’s and ladies teams.
Pretty big upset in the Thursday night Competitive League in Montague. Paul MacNeill, back from retirement, led teammates Travis Murphy, Dave McGuire and Dale Hume to victory over Paul Morrison. With Morrison were David Rice, Darryl Campbell and Neil Morrison.
This weekend’s Club Championship in Montague had amazing curling, even Saturday night’s game between Larry Richards and Thomas Annear. It was a battle for last place as both teams were making amazing shots. Though it was a great game to watch I really shouldn’t publish who finished last.
In the end Paul Morrison, David Rice, Darryl Campbell and Neil Morrison were winners on men’s side. Lynn Anne Brousseau, Erinn MacDougall , Gaylene Nicholson and Alice Rice won for the ladies. I have no doubt both these teams will represent our club well at the provincial in March.
It was also a big week for milestones with two significant birthdays. Both Bev Harding and Tammy Dewar had great turnouts for their individual birthday parties.
The King of Clubs grew again this week. Karen Shaw was the weekly winner and happily received $600 and now the pot has grown to $16,230. That would sure help me pay the rent.
Upcoming this week at the Montague Curling Club is the annual Business Spiel with lots of people and entertainment. Drop in and join the fun.
