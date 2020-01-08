The Murray Harbour Community Council has successfully completed the first year of its four-year term. They are to be congratulated and commended for the job they have done so far on our behalf.
This council knowingly and willingly undertook the job of cleaning up the mess left by a previous council. They did so without fanfare and without grandstanding. They put out a call for volunteers and were rewarded with many answering the call. They held a variety of fundraisers, which were successful, to help alleviate financial shortfalls they inherited. They have created, once again, a spirit of caring, camaraderie and achievement that does our village proud.
They have provided the leadership for our community and the village has responded with pride.
Mayor White and his council should be proud of their efforts of 2019 and I have no doubt 2020 will be even better for all of us. So, thank you Paul White, Marlene MacNeill, Margaret VanIderstine, Carol White, Glen White and Sandra Gordon. You’ve done us proud.
There is a by-election coming up in February to fill a vacant seat and if you enjoy being a team mate on a good working team, this would be a fine team to be on.
Thank you all for your work in the past year.
Shawn Landon,
Murray Harbour
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.