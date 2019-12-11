It will be into the new year before councillors of the Rural Municipality of Eastern Kings, RMEK, vote on bringing seven more wind turbines to their community.
Last week, after listening to more than a dozen residents and concerned citizens, five councillors agreed there is a huge amount of information to sift through before they make a decision on whether or not to approve development permits for PEI Energy Corporation to erect seven wind turbines in the community. This would add 30 megawatts to the already existing Elmira wind farm.
The majority of the speakers at the public meeting, attended by more than 100 people, voiced concerns over having the turbines installed in a wetland sitting next to the Red Triangle, an important migratory bird area mapped out in the early 2000s.
Emma Dixon reminded council their decision will have an impact on generations to come.
“As someone who has lived here my whole life I know the beauty and the power of a small community,” the 19-year old resident said.
“Sustainable energy to me does things like fire up our fishing and agriculture processing plants year round, reduces the cost of electricity for everyone and creates real jobs.”
She urged council to look at all sides of the equation when it comes to the effects on the community as a whole.
“Energy comes in all shapes and sizes and bigger is not always better,” Ms Dixon said.
In a letter submitted to council, property owner Ann Miller countered the popular opinion that more wind turbines would be detrimental to the community.
“The environmental assessment report addresses many of the issues raised,” Ms Miller wrote. “PEI with its forward thinking on alternative energy is bringing the island into the 21st century and is a great role model for other provinces.”
Resident Don Humphrey pointed out that the municipality’s official plan implemented in 2013 should be followed to the letter.
Many sections in the plan were developed to avoid ambiguity on further wind development in the community.
Very specific rules around the placement of wind turbines are laid out in the bylaws.
“Let our bylaws guide you and let our bylaws work in the best public interest of our community,” Mr Humphery said.
“There are few areas left in Prince Edward Island like East Point, undeveloped and rarely tread upon by humans.
“It is a refuge,” he said. “It is our hinterland.”
Heather MacLeod, director of Energy Policy & Assets with PEIEC spoke last addressing a few of the points brought up by previous speakers.
“As we have said in the past Eastern Kings is the preferred site for PEI’s next wind farm due to its favourable wind resources, existing transmission infrastructure as well as the experience we bring from our existing wind farm,” she said.
In addition Ms MacLeod pointed out the wind farm will bring with it a 500,000 ton reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.
“Electricity generated by all of our existing wind farms and the proposed expansion if it were to go ahead is sold to Maritime Electric through long-term power purchase agreements,” she said. “It does not go off Island.”
While ratepayers may not notice decreases the goal is to stabilize and prevent the drastic increases that would happen if we were dependent on another province for all of our electricity.”
Council received a development permit application from PEIEC in October.
The province is currently reviewing an Environmental Impact Statement for PEIEC and once the minister of Environment reveals his recommendation council will be ready to make its decision.
