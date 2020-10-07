A Three Rivers councillor is at odds with Mayor Ed MacAulay over the public input portion of its meetings.
Before the agenda could be approved for Monday night’s Committee of Council meeting, Councillor Cindy MacLean addressed the absence of a public input section. This part of the meeting occurs after all reports are presented to council and can include delegations or special speakers etc.
“I know you’re going to say it has to do with our bylaw but we’ve been doing this since we started,” Coun MacLean said.
According to the town’s procedural bylaw, members of the public who wish to speak to council at a regularly scheduled meetings must register their name and subject they wish to speak on by noon the Wednesday prior to the meeting.
“I believe on our mandate we were saying we wanted public engagement. If we don’t get our agenda until Friday afternoon and someone sees something on the agenda they would like to speak about, how are they supposed to submit that by noon on Wednesday?” the councillor said.
Mayor MacAulay defended the decision by referencing previous speakers.
“A couple of times this summer people have called last minute, got up at the meeting and started asking questions and looking for information on issues we weren’t prepared for,” he said.
“What I’m asking is that the public be like everyone else, be a delegate and if they want to present to council or bring up some issues they’re facing, they do request the time to speak to that.”
Coun MacLean said she will make a motion at the next Committee of Council Meeting to address her concerns.
Councillor Ronnie Nicholson added his support.
“It’s tough, you get beat up a lot but I think it’s important,” he said.
As one of those people who 'got up and started asking questions' this summer it was quickly made clear to me at the time by the irate and snarly behavior of the mayor that he doesn't really understand how democracy works. I said that it seemed pretty clear to me that once a decision has been made that it appears that we have no right to question it afterwards. He was red in the face and became accusatory and ridiculously personal in his attack. It was a very unimpressive display. And this latest step towards authoritarianism on his part just makes it clear he is unfit for office in our community.
