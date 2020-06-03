Three Rivers Councillor Isaac MacIntyre resigned last week leaving Ward 9 of the municipality without representation for the time being.
Mr MacIntyre, one of the youngest council members, said in his letter of resignation delivered to Mayor Ed MacAulay that he wants to focus more of his time on his own career development at this stage.
Mr MacIntyre, who has a degree in business, works for Copper Bottom Brewing.
Mayor MacAulay said Mr MacIntyre’s work is a huge time commitment and often there was a scheduling conflict between it and council meetings.
“We wish him all the best,” Mayor MacAulay said.
Mr MacIntyre, who resides in Cardigan North, was unopposed in his bid for a seat on council of the newly-formed municipality during the November 2018 election.
A by-election, not yet scheduled, will be held sometime in the next six months. The seat represents the geographic area of Launching, St Georges and Primrose Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.