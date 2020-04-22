In 2008 during the economic recession happening in Canada and around the world, there was a trend that showed promise.
Canada’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions dropped to annual levels not seen since the turn of the new millennium. As the economy licked its wounds over the years, GHG emissions slowly climbed to levels they were at before the recession.
Right now the world is on lockdown and most are coming together to persevere through this virus. The Bank of Canada and the International Monetary Fund have both spoken on the economy rebounding but only by the end of 2021.
There’s been a number of significant signs across the world showing the effects of plummeting GHG emissions. In China and India, a massive decrease in vehicular traffic shows air pollution plummeting which has been a serious issue in the two countries’ urban centres. As well the water canals in the city of Venice, Italy have cleared to once again become crystalline and picturesque.
The Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite, used by the European Space Agency, shows a decline in nitrogen dioxide in the air of northern Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.
Right now the positive environmental effects of COVID-19 are not much more than a ripple effect that will fade. In time we will be able to emerge from isolation and get to our new ‘normal’.
We will have an opportunity as society though to seriously enact change for the better of the environment. Now it certainly won’t look like confining citizens to their homes save for a grocery run, but the outcome of COVID-19 has shown us what can happen just in the short-term if we make a concerted effort to preserve the environment for future generations.
Sean MacDougall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.