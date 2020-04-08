To the Editor,
Just think if PEI had better high speed internet, call centre workers could work from home.
VoIP phones could work anywhere if the latency (quality) and speed were better (including 811). Any parents trying to home school their children know full well the importance of high speed. Small businesses, which many have laid off workers trying to do cloud accounting or web-based business are frustrated.
Medical, and in particular telemedicine and video teleconferencing are virtually impossible without a quality backbone infrastructure. COVID-19 has shown the inequities of urban and rural.
Why has our high speed infrastructure not been dealt with?
Minister Matthew MacKay, we need answers and we need them now. Even Premier Dennis King understands the issues and quality of remote internet while at home in quarantine. Who is blocking the real solutions communities need? I suggest getting new advisors if those highly paid experts aren’t providing the timely answers.
Sincerely,
Alan Hicken,
Charlottetown
(0) comments
