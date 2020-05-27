For the moment playgrounds are silent but scores of laments over the current situation carry in the wind to little ones who depend on adults to respond rationally and with reason.
This begs the question: what in all of this shemozzle are we teaching children?
Imagine, in the mind of a child, hearing adults lament over the increasing cost of food; sensing fear of job losses and the uncertainty of being able to pay bills.
At no time in memory has it been more important to take a leading role in offering comfort and reassurance to youth.
Children’s routines are upset. Their small world is no longer familiar and fear of the unknown is ever present.
The fact is children and adults are treading on foreign soil with no compass to guide them.
However, in this trying time there’s an opportunity to show youth the importance of resilience, holding onto a positive attitude and showing respect and empathy for others.
Like Premier King said during Friday’s press conference, people may have different opinions but it’s important to respect all views whether we agree or not.
There is nothing to be gained by lashing out at store clerks or those assigned to monitor the number of shoppers inside a business at one time. It’s also pointless to berate government for giving the nod to seasonal property owners to come to PEI during this pandemic.
Children hear the negatives and absorb the fear and anxiety surrounding them.
Why are we not talking about ‘a new norm’ that potentially could be better socially when this is all said and done?
Show children that gratitude creates positive emotions and motivates contentment which in turn influence health and well-being.
That is precisely what children need to see and hear right now.
They need to know clerks and servers are valued members of society and should be appreciated. They need to hear appreciation for the often tedious jobs carried out by fish plant workers and farmers.
Above all else they need to learn by example.
Children’s worlds are turned upside down and so are ours. How we choose to deal with the situation is up to us. But emotions are contagious and if we’re going to spread anything please let it be positive.
We can teach children to be spies or snitches, to bitch and growl about circumstance but they are the problem solvers of the future. Let’s give them some guidance in process.
Don’t look back and regret this opportunity to create thinkers who some day will be the decision makers others depend on.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
