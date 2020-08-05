Alley Stratford Athletics swept a pair of games from the PEI Youth Selects in Kings County Baseball League action last Friday night. The two wins by the A’s have them currently in a first place tie with the Morell Chevies.
It was a memorable night at Memorial Field for different reasons. Blair Creelman, a survivor of a major heart attack back on April 30, threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the first game. Creelman’s recovery was amazing. He came off life support five days after and has made an amazing comeback as this strong willed man continues with his recovery. Creelman was an advocate worker in volunteer service, as he helped the younger generation excel in sports and everyday life.
The Summerside native was one of the best left handers to play the game during his prime. He played for Summerside in the old IBL days and pitched one year in the KCBL with the Murray River Royals. In a wild game against the Morell Chevies, Creelman hurt his arm. It was his right arm and the Royals did not have an extra body on the bench. Creelman stayed in the game and pitched the complete game. He was later diagnosed with a broken arm.
The honour at Memorial Field was a fine tribute to a class individual.
Morell Chevies moved into a tie with the Athletics after a 6-3 win over the Cardigan Clippers Sunday afternoon in Cardigan. Both teams have a 6-2 record. The Chevies scored in the top of the first inning and never trailed after that. They added three runs in the third and another two more in the fourth to open a 6-0 lead. The Clippers rallied in the bottom of the seventh scoring three runs. Carter MacLellan was the tying run at the plate when he hit a deep fly ball to the warning track in left field for the final out of the game.
In a late game on Sunday evening, Peakes Bombers broke a tie game in the top of the seventh in route to a 12-8 victory over Grant Thornton Tigers
Last Wednesday there were three games that all ended after five innings. Stratford was merciless in pounding out a 19-0 shutout of the Grant Thornton Tigers. Grant Grady went 4/4, with two doubles, three RBI’s, three runs scored and a stolen base. Cardigan Clippers took the Peakes Bombers by a 14-1 drubbing. Charles MacLellan tossed the win while Ben Doucette batted 4/4 with a double. Morell Chevies got a complete game three hitter from Stephen O’Shea leading the club to a 10-0 whitewashing of the Charlottetown Jays. Chevies catcher, Duncan Picketts went 3/3.
Standings... Morell and Stratford both 6-2, one half game back is Peakes at 5-2. Clippers hold down final play-off spot at 3-3. Grant Thornton Tigers slipped to 1-8 with the Sunday night loss. The Tigers must win their remaining three games while the Clippers will have to lose all five of their remaining games to have any chance at a play-off spot.
The wins over the week by Morell and Stratford ensured them of a play-off spot. Neither team has ever miss post season play in their history in the KCBL. The Peakes win on Sunday also clinched the club a play-off spot.
Future games...Wed. Stratford/Jays at Memorial and Peakes/Morell at Church Field in Morell. Both games start at 6:30.
Friday... Clippers for two with the Youth Selects, game one starts at 6:30.
Sunday... League leaders battle at MacNeil Field as Morell travels to Stratford to take on the Athletics. Grant Thornton Tigers are at MacDonald Field in Peakes to battle the Bombers.
The regular season is scheduled to finish next Wednesday however with some make-up games on the horizon, the season will probably extended by at least another week. The KCBL web site and the KCBL fan page on Facebook may clarify the date and times of these games.
Dominoes Pizza “player of the week”; Grant Grady of the Alley Stratford Athletics. In two games Grady went 7/8 with two triples, two doubles, six RBIs, five runs scored and four stolen bases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.