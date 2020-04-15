It has been said triumph often emerges victorious in even the most adverse of circumstances. For anyone who has had their finger on the pulse of Island political and social life in recent years, no doubt they have taken notice of the shift in governmental focus from the rural areas (which, contrary to what is popularly believed, remain the province’s economic driver) to the growing urban centres of Charlottetown and Summerside.
As local industries and businesses close their doors and a sizable percentage of the population leaves for greener pastures, the hundreds of small communities that dot the map of the Cradle of Confederation not only lose their character, they also have a much weaker voice in the provincial legislature. Those of us who call rural PEI home have watched as the provincial government has responded to this crisis with half-measures such as the Municipal Government Act, which, critics claim, only penalizes rural PEI even further by adding an extra tax burden.
Ironically, with Charlottetown becoming one of the most overheated housing markets in the country, many first-time buyers have had no other choice but to consider putting down roots in the rural areas, commuting half an hour or more each day for work. But, since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, which brought with it the wholesome closure of many nonessential businesses, those who live in the country but work in the city have suddenly found themselves being able to work remotely, courtesy of modern technology.
Furthermore, with schools also temporarily closed, a growing number of parents have or are seriously considering homeschooling their children. Others are taking this time at home to work on online businesses or are considering putting in a large garden or even doing some organic farming once the warmer weather arrives. With this sudden turn of events, the lingering question must be asked; could the unexpected changes caused by this pandemic lead to a revival of rural Prince Edward Island?
Imagine, if you will, revitalized rural communities thriving with small and medium-sized businesses and even manufacturing industries as well as small farms that sell healthy produce which isn’t sprayed with pesticides. Not only will rural PEI have a large tax base to pay for services, but the regions will also be a stronger force to be reckoned with politically. More money will also stay in our communities.
Are we seeing a new chapter in the saga of rural PEI, or will this just merely be a fad, one that evaporates once Island life returns to normal? Only time will tell. But, if it is indeed the beginning of a new normal, it’s one that needs to be embraced by all Islanders.
Chris McGarry,
Belfast RR#3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.