I am extremely disappointed at your ill-informed rant in the April 15th Second Opinion: Aylward only has himself to blame (by Paul MacNeill) against one of the best and honest politicians we have had in years.
I thought the first rule in journalism was to verify facts. It is clear you failed in the case of your totally uncalled-for criticism of Minister James Aylward.
Mr Aylward returned to the Island from a business trip from Ireland, yes. At the time there were no restrictions on social distancing or self-isolation in place in either location. Bars, restaurants and businesses were all open as usual. On his return to his office it was pointed out to him and he agreed that he should go home. Which he did. Yes, he did stop briefly on the way home, but remember still no official rules on isolation had been issued. It was later that the self-isolation and six-foot rule and business closures were put into place.
The fact that both the Liberals and Greens are making a political issue of this is both misleading and disgusting. There were no protocols in place at the time, thankfully there were no victims of the virus as a consequence.
I remind Islanders it was James Aylward who stood up against both the Liberals and the Greens when they plotted to pass the Municipal Government Act, which has stolen your democratic rights. He got no praise from you. I honestly believe a man of Minister Alyward’s honesty and integrity who has fought to save our rights would not knowingly put his fellow Islander’s health in jeopardy had the protocols been in place.
Paul Smitz,
Brookvale
