This week at the club there was a great turnout for Learn to Curl. It’s so wonderful to see new faces on the ice. I was there willing to pass on my knowledge of the sport. Though the event was advertised, anytime through the season, if someone wants to try curling just call the club. We would be more than happy to find a volunteer to help someone out.
No King of Clubs draw last week due to Halloween on Thursday evening but the next draw has a pot of more than $10,000 up for grabs.
Curl for Cancer weekend was wonderful with new and old faces competing. The big winner of this event was Canadian Cancer Society. Between the Carol Sullivan Run, the bake sale, cake auction, silent auction and the curling more than $4,700 was raised.
The winners of the Curl for Cancer Spiel were Wayne Chiasson, Hannah Belong, Eric DeCourcey and Dwayne MacKenzie.
I was a little worried for Sterling Higginbotham and Scott Annear. Neither are known for their strong sweeping skills but both were going at it hard. At one point Sterling swept so hard his feet went out from under him. Thankfully no injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.