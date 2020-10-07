Larry Richards, Manager of the Montague Curling Club, is looking to welcome stranded Snowbirds this winter.
The club boasted a membership of 132 last season and Mr Richards hopes seasonal residents who typically spend their winters south of the border will take advantage of this activity in 2020/21.
“We’d like to start afternoon curling. A golfer’s league or ‘Snowbird’ league,” he said.
Depending on numbers, Mr Richards hopes to have an afternoon draw two days a week but would increase that if needed.
The club will be following regulations set out by Curl PEI for this season. Curlers will be assigned two rocks each to limit contact with other curlers and rocks will be disinfected after each draw.
“Everything has to be sanitized between draws,” Mr Richards said.
Brian Harding, also with the curling club, has been chatting with Snowbirds during the golf season. He hopes to see the success golf courses had transfer over to the curling club.
“I’m hoping for about 32 members right now,” Mr Harding said.
Mr Harding, President of the Brudenell Golf Association, sees venues like the curling club as a way to get everyone out of their homes this winter for a bit of safe, physical activity.
The association is also reaching out through its newsletter for folks to give the sport a try this winter.
He sees most golfers already adapted to playing in groups of three or four similar to teams in curling.
“They can do stick curling, they can do conventional curling, we’ll have ‘learn-to-curl’ for those who haven’t curled and an orientation,” he said.
Registration is always open to new members.
Work on installing the ice will begin this week.
