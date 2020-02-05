The online headline reads ‘P.E.I. to grow cannabis-infused potatoes in 2020.’
Yeah right!
Full marks to the creative author of this piece but it’s (fun) fake news.
Consider the source folks. In this instance it was produced by The Manatee.
For anyone unfamiliar with The Manatee its mandate “is to bring Atlantic Canada’s dark underbelly to light. Based in New Brunswick, The Manatee has been shedding light on untold stories since October of 2014.”
Their website states: “Our highly trained news-hounds have no greater purpose in life than covering the stories that matter to the public.”
If you read down towards the bottom of the home page it states: Disclaimer: The Manatee is a satirical news site offering fictional, critical observations of popular culture and current events. It is intended to be humorous with a harsh dose of reality.”
In other words it’s clever word mastery.
That said, fear is growing over the Coronavirus and once again misinformation is quickly spreading on social media.
Knowledge is power, however, it can only be strengthened by accuracy.
Fact: The Word Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global emergency as Wuhan Coronavirus spreads with 10,000 cases reported world-wide as of Friday morning.
At the local level fears are discretely growing and with it misinformation is frequently shared.
Basically, it comes down to people using critical thinking skills.
Fact: PEI health officials are assuring Islanders there is a low risk of contracting the virus here at this time.
FACT: The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has been working with provinces and international partners, including WHO, to actively monitor the situation. The risk associated with the virus originating in Hubei Province, China is low for Canada.
A Toronto husband and wife were the first two confirmed cases in Canada. BC has a confirmed case of the virus which has now spread to Germany, Vietnam Japan, Finland and possibly other countries by the time this paper goes to print.
While critics volley the timing of WHO’s declaration back and forth we can only take official’s word the situation is being closely monitored and the information we hear is accurate.
We hope so - for everyone’s sake. Little fuels an epidemic quite like fear or misinformation.
Heather Moore is editor of The Eastern Graphic. She can be reached at editor@peicanada.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.