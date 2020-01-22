Addictions is a disease which affects people in varying degrees.
Ultimately there is no cure so treatment options are important.
It is common for individuals to hit rock bottom before realizing they need help.
That of course is perpetuated by the policy of self referral to programs geared towards helping people fight the debilitating disease.
Even so the backlog at the treatment centre is even more of an obstacle.
Imagine calling emergency to say you are having signs of a heart attack only to be told the wait time for admission is two weeks.
Of course that would never happen in the real world, but it is a daily occurrence for many with addictions who want to address their issues.
Detox is the first step, but if the door is shut in their face because a bed isn’t available for another two weeks, there are no other options.
Some will step back into a cycle of drinking or taking drugs. Others may see no way forward but to end their life.
Either one is a sad reality and it happens far too often.
There is no purpose in going back to the days when people were dragged into detox with no will of their own to be considered.
But as a society it is our duty to ensure the option is there when individuals are ready.
Charlotte MacAulay
