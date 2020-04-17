The following is a update to a ferry story published in the April 15 Eastern Graphic
The Wood Islands/Caribou ferry service will not be opening for the season until June 1st at the earliest.
Following consultation with the Chief Public Health Officers of both Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, the decision has been taken to defer commencement of the 2020 operating season said Donald Cormier, Vice-President and General Manager of Northumberland Ferries Limited.
The opening date will be subject to ongoing review of the status of the public health emergency in both provinces.
“We are grateful for the advice of Dr. Morrison and Dr. Strang,” Mr Cormier said.
“We understand that the fight to control the COVID-19 virus is at a very important stage and so sought the advice of our public health leaders.
“The health of the public, our employees, and our customers is the priority.”
