The role of a leader comes with making tough decisions. Unfortunately, too many leaders avoid making tough calls.
In an effort to delay having to make a difficult decision, some will concoct sophisticated justifications for putting off a decision. As the great Canadian philosopher Geddy Lee sang, “If you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice.”
People who do that are simply hoping someone else will make the difficult decision for them. That is not leadership.
I am disappointed to see these delay tactics being applied to land use and ownership with the establishment of yet another advisory committee.
In fact, it has been thoroughly studied three times in the last 11 years. The recent 2014 Task Force on Land Use Policy confirmed the findings of the 2009 New Foundations - Commission on Land and Local Governance, otherwise known as the Thompson Report.
The task force included experts and stakeholders who delivered an independent report based on sound principals. The task force did its work.
Its report identified land use policies and even outlined how government can implement them. The fact the Task Force findings aligned with the (then) six-year-old Thompson Report further proves the issues are the same and we already know the answers.
For Minister Thompson to now say he wants to do this right when experts and Islanders have already defined the path forward demonstrates he is unwilling, or unable, to make evidence based decisions.
On November 22, 2019, in the Legislative Assembly, Premier King said: “this government will not be a government that is going to kick this Lands Protection Act, PEI down the road and not do anything.”
Fifteen months after Islanders voted for change and for action on land issues, this is exactly what is happening. We have seen nothing come from the minister but another survey and a new name for the project.
This issue matters significantly to Islanders. We’ve had more than enough study and consultation on land issues. What we need now are political leaders willing to make the hard decisions. While Minister Thompson continues to kick the issue down the road, the challenges get worse. It’s time to act.
Michele Beaton, MLA
District 5 Mermaid-Stratford
Official Opposition Critic for Agriculture and Land
