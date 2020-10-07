We live on Perth Station Road in New Perth. This road is connected to Route #3 and the Collins Road #356. Our road is only paved on the Route #3 end for approximately half a mile and after that it is clay. The snow is not cleared and it is also not serviced for electricity or phone service past the last farm house (same distance as the pavement, approximately half of a mile) which leaves the remaining two miles of the road uninhabited.
In mid-September, we were shocked, appalled and angered at the destruction that was done by a company we can only assume the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy hired to do.
Not only was the brush cleared from the immediate sides of this clay road but the destruction went in approximately 30 feet from the centre of the road in places. It limbed and defaced trees on our private woodlot as well as the rest of the road. It debarked trees along the edge of the woodlot severely enough, it is doubtful they will survive.
As private landowners, we are not against the clearing of brush but cannot comprehend why it was cleared and defaced to the extent it was.What purpose did this serve? What gives the government the right to deface private property to this extent,especially when it is uninhabited?
I am sure that if this was the premier’s or the Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy’s property that was damaged, someone would be accountable. Will anyone be accountable for this?
Thank you,
Larry and Tammy Dewar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.