A Stratford contractor sees much housing potential in Montague’s future.
Zhujun Yao is originally from China and resides in the Charlottetown suburb. Now she’s looking to build a 15-unit townhouse on the corner of Donald MacLeod Drive and Main Street in Montague
Three years ago she was looking to put down roots and buy a house in Montague.
“I was looking for a house in Montague for almost a year,” she said.
However, a lack of houses available in eastern PEI forced her to move to Stratford.
Ms Yao has one development already underway on John Beer Drive and is applying to the Town of Three Rivers to have a piece of land on the corner of Donald MacLeod Drive and Main Street, owned by a private investor, rezoned to build the townhouse.
Ms Yao estimates each of the two-storey units would be 1,200-1,500 square feet. The cost of each of the townhouse units hasn’t been determined yet.
“We still need to do a lot of research,” Ms Yao said. “It depends on the market. What people really want, how much can they afford?”
The three joined lots where Ms Yao plans to build are zoned for single family dwellings. The application to have the area rezoned is currently in the public consultation phase with Three Rivers.
Should the land be rezoned, it would take up to a year for the first cluster of townhouses to be completed.
Ms Yao is looking to the construction companies in eastern PEI to help bring her ideas to reality.
“I definitely need more local contractors,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.