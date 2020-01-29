Three Rivers Council heard a proposal from Cody Clinton of the PEI Department of Social Development and Housing in regards to building a new social housing development in Georgetown at Monday night’s meeting.
Mr Clinton said the development would be built with families and seniors in mind. It would be similar to another provincial housing development approved for the Town of Souris.
The province is looking to build 10 units on a piece of property in the County Capital which is currently owned by Three Rivers.
Mr Clinton said there are 30 individuals on the provincial housing registry who identify Georgetown as their choice of residence.
“These are people in social need,” Mr Clinton said.
If the development goes ahead it would be owned and operated by the PEI Housing and Development Corporation but built by a private-sector contractor.
The next steps, according to Mr Clinton, will be to acquire an architectural design, bring it to council and have the plot of land rezoned.
“If everything proceeds, we are hoping to start construction this fall,” he said.
Rental rates for units owned and operated by the provine are set at 25 per cent of tenants’ income.
In other council news developer David MacQuaid proposed to council a 20-unit apartment building in Montague.
The proposal, on behalf of the PEI Council of People with Disabilities, is to build a 20-unit affordable housing complex for people with disabilities on a 2.75 acre of land near the Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre.
Marcia Carroll, Executive Director of the Council for People with Disabilities (CPD), spoke to council as well.
“We have a list of at least 100 people looking to rent in the Kings County area,” Ms Carroll said.
The CPD previously partnered with Mr MacQuaid to build the five-unit social housing on Fraser Street in Montague for people with disabilities.
“We’re hoping to go for a bigger scale and develop 20 units. It’s essential that our rural communities stay vital and thriving and we need to keep our folks here,” Ms Carroll said, adding the way to keep residents in the community is to offer “appropriate housing.”
Rental prices would be set at 25 per cent of the tenant’s income. Heat is the only utility included in the rent.
In regards to selecting tenants, Ms Carroll said, “The first and foremost thing is you have a physical disability, then age is looked at, then the need and then reliability and other pieces that are secondary.”
Mr MacQuaid made another proposal on behalf of his sister, Wendy MacQuaid, to create a six-unit social housing complex in Montague on an adjoining property near the already existing five-unit building on Fraser Street.
The core of the proposal is to ask the town for a tax-relief incentive on the social housing development. The six-unit development would feature fully accessible units.
In other business Three Rivers council has moved forward a request on decision to create an ad hoc committee in charge of festivals, arts, culture and events.
Council also moved forward requests for decision on a contract for architectural services for the new administration building in Montague, a records retention bylaw, a freedom of information bylaw and a decision on a ward system for the town.
Also discussed at the meeting was a request for decision on inspection services in regard to the National Building Code that took effect on January 1, 2020.
Development officer Gary Smith told council the town is not allowed to contract inspection services, according to the province. Council passed a motion in November 2019 to contract Coles Associates for inspection services.
Mr Smith said he had been in contact with Coles about the situation.
