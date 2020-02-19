After standing for many years, a model fishing village in the Wood Islands Lighthouse Park is being demolished.
The wooden structures that made up the village has provided a rustic backdrop for many photos since the 1970s.
“We knew it was going to come down some day or it had to. We weren’t happy about it and we were going to try and do something for the community when that day came but when you got a lot of irons in the fire we weren’t quite ready,” said John Rousseau, president of the Wood Islands Development Corporation.
The lighthouse which overlooks the fishing village is operated by the development corporation.
“I think everybody could see the writing on the wall,” Mr Rousseau said.
He remembers folks in the community organizing in the 1960s to harvest trees nearby and horses pulling the logs to local mills.
Those logs would later be used to create the fishing village, although Mr Rousseau doesn’t recall the exact year it was finished.
“It was a symbol, it captured everyone’s imagination.” he said.
The development corporation will be campaigning on having a replacement put in place of the mini village.
“I’m sure we’ll be able to have conversations with government about a replacement. It is going to take a bit of work,” he said.
Norman Stewart, a Wood Islands resident, has taken many photos of the village with his family.
Over the years Mr Stewart has taken his own sons to the park and now his grandson enjoys the same open space.
Nowadays, he said, CSA approved playground equipment is situated closer to the lighthouse, “but this place is always a little drawing card.
“You wonder ‘what are these little buildings for?’ You go there and play hide and seek with your kids.”
Mr Stewart adds memories of days gone by when the local development corporation would sponsor a ferry festival centred around the model village.
“We’d love to have the village replaced in some sort of safe and rustic form like what was there before (the province) decided to take the little park away,” he said.
The model village, which falls under provincial jurisdiction, is being demolished because of safety risks it imposes.
Mr Stewart acknowledges that the years have taken their toll on the structures.
Bev Stewart of Wood Islands used to be the manager of the Lighthouse Park and has many fond memories of the model village as well. She learned of its fate on Facebook last week.
“They’ve been part of the community since the ‘70s and visitors and Islanders alike enjoyed them,” Ms Stewart said.
She recalls students from elementary schools in Nova Scotia hopping on the ferry and visiting the park.
“The park was very picturesque and the kids could run through the structures,” she said.
The park has been the backdrop for weddings, family photos, and graduation photos.
Ms Stewart would like to see the village rebuilt similar to its former glory when she was a kid.
“We would play around in the village like many Islanders,” she said.
No one from the province was available for comment by press time.
