Decisions on when and how spring fisheries take place on PEI could come as early as next week, says Canada’s Minister of Fisheries and Oceans.
“Probably next week we’ll have a lot more that we’ll be able to comment on,” Bernadette Jordan said in an interview with The Graphic Thursday, noting the department has reached out to fishermen, processors, industry associations, the provincial government and the Island’s four Liberal MPs for ‘on the ground’ input prior to Ottawa making any final decision.
“This is a ground up approach. This is not a top down approach from DFO telling people what they have to do. If people believe they need more time before they open the season, then they’ll have more time.”
The minister does believe the season should proceed, with the major question being whether there is a delay from the traditional May 1st start.
“I believe the season should go this year, absolutely, because I think it’s imperative that we do keep that food supply chain open,” Ms Jordan said from her South Shore, Nova Scotia home. Balancing health and safety with the ability to earn a living is paramount.
“This is a difficult time for everybody. Making sure that we address the needs of the people on the water and in the plant is extremely important to me. Making sure they are safe but also able to make a living.”
She said many processors and fishermen are establishing protocols to ensure plants and vessels operate safely in an era of COVID-19.
When asked if DFO would consider a staggered spring lobster fishery or reduction in the number of traps, she said: “This is not something that has a road map. No one has ever had to deal with this type of situation before so nothing is off the table when it comes to trying to figure out innovative ways to make sure that we’re meeting people’s health concerns as well as keeping the industry vibrant.”
Long term the minister wants to ensure a robust industry exists. But in the short term “it’s extremely important that we keep the domestic market open. It’s extremely important that people are able to feed their families and communities.”
How this dovetails with the fear of many that fishermen will be catching lobster without the ability to sell them, remains unknown. Demand in primary markets of Europe and the United States has cratered. Shipments of live lobster to China has resumed from Halifax International Airport, but is far from its peak volume.
“Nobody wants to see seafood wasted. It’s about responsibility as well and what we catch we are able to use,” the minister said.
In a press release earlier this week, PEI’s Minister of Fisheries and Communities, Jamie Fox said the province is looking for leadership from the federal government.
“We have been and will continue to call on the federal government to give us an indication of what the future holds so that our industry can be as prepared as possible,” he said. “Whatever our path forward looks like, first and foremost, it needs to ensure the safety of Islanders. The Province of Prince Edward Island will do everything we can to support industry once a decision is made.”
