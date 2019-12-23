Investigations into unauthorized lobster fishing in Lobster Fishing Area 26A, in the Northumberland Strait are ongoing, according to a spokesperson from Fisheries and Oceans.
The spokesperson confirmed a Coast Guard craft loaded with traps, which was seen in the proximity of Wood Islands and Pictou was one of several seizures throughout the fall.
At least one laod would be estimated at approximately 100 traps.
At the time of the seizure, all of Lobster Fishing Area 26A was closed. This includes a fishing ground where fishers from both the Southern Kings region and Nova Scotia set their traps each spring.
No charges have been be laid to date.
