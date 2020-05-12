Last Friday an intimate ceremony was held at the cenotaph at St Peter’s Bay to mark a monumental anniversary.
Cardigan MP Lawrence MacAulay, who is also federal Minister of Veteran’s Affairs, along with Premier Dennis King, Morell Legion president Owen Parkhouse and Major Chris Michaud laid wreaths in remembrance of Veterans of World War Two on the 75 Anniversary of VE (Victory Europe) Day.
It was a fitting scene for the event said Mr MacAulay as he looked out over the tranquil St Peter’s Bay.
This small region of PEI had the most casualties per capita in the country during the six-year conflict.Mr MacAulay, who was originally scheduled to mark the occasion in the Netherlands, said.
Major Michaud said a whole host of events were cancelled or postponed, but it was important to be able to pay tribute on the day.
“It is a significant anniversary and considering the age of many of our veterans is 90-95 we needed to do this today,” Major Michaud said.
Premier King said as we navigate through this unprecedented time it is even more important to remember the past.
“You can never be too thankful for what our veterans represent and we should never stop remembering,” he said.
Mr Parkhouse said it was a privilege to have the small ceremony within the Morell Legion community. He is also the vice president of Dominion Command and chair of the national Public Relations Committee for the organization.
In September, plans for a broader commemoration are in the works to mark the end of the entire conflict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.