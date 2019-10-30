Rodney Dingwell of Marie is the 50th Islander to be inducted into the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame.
The long-time potato producer shared the honour with Gilbert Allen of Nova Scotia, Hector Williams, from Newfoundland and Labrador, and New Brunswick’s Maarten van Oord.
Mr Dingwell was born in 1948, and grew up working on his family’s small, mixed farm. He graduated from the Nova Scotia Agricultural College in 1967, becoming a seventh generation farmer when he returned home to farm with his parents Walter and Phyllis Dingwell. In 1970, the family expanded their dairy operation to include a farrow to finish hog farm, adding grain and turnip production. Three years later, Mr Dingwell and his father incorporated under the name Mo Dhaicdh, which in Gaelic means my home.
In 1987, Mo Dhaicdh became one of the first farms in PEI to invest in computerized record keeping systems to better manage farm recourses. In 1995, the farm further diversified by including potatoes, and after eight years, Mr Dingwell increased this crop’s acreage. This came shortly after the passing of his younger brother Brian, and the subsequent sale of the dairy component.
Mr Dingwell passed on the hog operation to his son Scott in 2008, and then purchased a cow/calf operation and custom baling service. The farm is now operated by Mr Dingwell, brother Blois, and son Craig, and comprises potatoes, mixed grains, soybeans, a cow/calf operation, and baling service.
Mr Dingwell is a leader in sustainable practices, and his farm has been recognized for its environmental stewardship. Among the distinctions are the Honourable Gilbert Clements Award of Excellence in Sustainable Agriculture, the Island Nature Trust’s Honourable Angus J. MacLean Award, and a PEI Environmental Award.
He was also instrumental in the establishment of the PEI Vegetable Growers Co-operative in 1968. He provided leadership in forming the first PEI Chapter of the National Farmers Unions in 1969, and was one of the founders of PEI Pork Plus. Mr Dingwell acted as chairman and director of the PEI Hog Board, director and chair of the PEI Potato Board, and as the first president of Garden Province Meats. He also served as director of PEI Quality Swine, Souris District Soil and Crop Association, and the PEI Marketing Council.
He has also volunteered with the Morell Minor Hockey Association, the North Shore Funeral Home Co-operative and the Midgell-Marie Cemetery Committee. He also worked with Farmers Helping Farmers.
As a lifelong farmer, Mr Dingwell exhibits a passion for agriculture in all his work, on and off the farm. His wife Patsy and children Scott, Randy, Craig, and Jeffrey can attest to his love of agriculture.
