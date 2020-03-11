Mum’s the Word is an age-old expression meaning say nothing. It defines secrecy.
That fact makes it a very appropriate title for a national documentary released this week that shines a light on past adoption practices in Canada.
It is estimated more than 300,000 adoptions occurred in Canada in the post war period (from the 1940s into the 1980s), that began with unwed mothers being coerced into signing away their rights to bring up their own children.
The people involved, both adoptees and natural parents, are still dealing with the effects today. The trauma of loss is real.
Mum’s the Word, an interactive documentary, tells the stories of adoption loss, the lived experiences of natural parents and adoptees, to teach society about the injustices that occurred.
The film, which an be found at www.mumsthewordthefilm.com, was three years in the making.
Director and producer Colin Scheyen travelled from coast to coast collecting those important stories.
Though PEI is a small province population wise, a great deal of the film’s material centres around Island stories. Stories of past injustices and the modern day fight for open access to records.
On a national level the film highlights the inaction of the current federal government in following through with several recommendations made in the 2018 Senate report The Shame is Ours - https://sencanada.ca/content/sen/committee/421/SOCI/reports/SOCI_27th_e.pdf.
Mums’ the Word has teaching guides, interactive maps, interactive videos, and a petition the public can sign to encourage the House of Commons to adopt the senate recommendations to support mothers and adoptees who are impacted by this tragedy.
But more importantly it shows Canadians how our country has treated some of its most vulnerable citizens.
Charlotte MacAulay
(0) comments
