Dear Minister Fox,
As Minister of Municipalities I call on you to do the right and honourable thing. Resign from this position.
You have failed miserably in this position. You signed a petition and supported the residents of the proposed Three Rivers area to repeal the MGA. Since becoming minister you have stated on numerous occasions you would not force communities that did not wish to amalgamate.
Bonshaw residents sent you a petition overwhelmingly stating their opposition to being amalgamated yet you did nothing to stop the four councillor’s desires to go ahead.
As minister under the act there is no excuse for your behaviour. You had the right to stop the process. You have hastened other areas to rush the process through against resident’s wishes. You have boasted that you have held meetings with most of the proposed councils yet you refuse to hold general meetings to consult with the people of the proposed areas.
I am saddened by your actions. As a veteran who served your country you took an oath to fight and protect democracy. As a former police officer you swore an oath to protect and serve the people. What has happened to make you break these promises?
If you are unwilling to serve the people of Prince Edward Island you must do the one and only honourable thing and that is resign forthwith.
Paul Smitz,
Brookvale
