Talk about man’s best friend.
Imagine being blind or hearing impaired and able to navigate the streets of a strange city safely.
Imagine being the parent of an autistic child and knowing that child is safer in having a canine companion by their side.
Imagine being diabetic and having your life saved because your dog gave you a warning to check your blood sugar levels.
Most of us can’t even begin to know how indispensable dog guides are to the thousands of Canadians who walk side by side with their loyal companions every day.
They have given people a significant part of their lives back. And for many their freedom.
When they are on the job these animals certainly earning their keep. It must be a stressful job to have the care of another being as your singular purpose.
They know when the harness is on its time for work. They also know when it is off they can relax.
The Lions Foundation of Canada is responsible for this life-changing service available to individuals with specific physical and medical challenges.
Their reach is phenomenal. And it is all accomplished through donations and pledges from Lions Clubs, foundations, corporations and individuals from across the country.
No government funding is part of the program which has been in existence since the early 1980s.
And yet it costs $25,000 to raise and train each and every dog with no cost to the recipients.
Hats off to Lions everywhere for this extraordinary resource.
Charlotte MacAulay
