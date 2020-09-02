It started with 100 people gathering for a beach party on a cool, moonlit, early fall night. There was beer, guitars and revelry at a summer enjoyed. Social distancing and masks were definitely not mandatory. In fact, no one seemed to think twice about it. Martha was a designated driver. She enjoyed the night and when the time came drove her friends home and headed to her parent’s place in Stratford. She was keen to get an early start the next morning on a project assigned to her Grade 12 English class at Charlottetown Rural.
A couple days later Martha’s mother, Susan, was also enjoying fall’s crispness. The traditional beginning of respiratory disease season, a time when the number of cold and flu cases increase dramatically, was the furthest thing from her mind. The easing of restrictions at long-term care facilities meant she and her siblings could now visit their aging father on a more regular basis. Normalcy was returning; it was exciting, she thought, as she walked in the front door and headed for her father’s room.
A week went by before Martha noticed the first symptom, a fever, followed by a dry cough and exhaustion. Susan called 811, explained the symptoms and arranged a COVID test for her daughter. It would be 24 hours before Martha learned she was COVID positive.
A day before, the aged gentleman Susan’s father shares a dinner table with in the dining hall suddenly fell ill. His lungs struggled for air and his fever spiked. The care facility went into immediate COVID lockdown. The gentleman, who took pride in telling harness racing stories of bygone days, tested positive for COVID.
The first days and weeks of the school year were hectic. Teachers and administrators did the best they could to enforce social distancing. But in a school with a capacity of 950 and an actual student population of 1,076, it quickly became wishful thinking. Hallways, bathrooms and classrooms when the teacher had their back turned or left the room, offered ample opportunity to push back on regulations telling students what to do and when to do it.
Word of a Rural student testing positive for COVID spread like wildfire. In the ensuing days, seven more students, two teachers and a bus driver tested positive. The school opted to shift to online instruction for two weeks.
The affable 91-year-old seat mate of Susan’s father would become PEI’s first COVID hospitalization and death.
COVID is insidious. The virus travels unseen in a community, if given opportunity, and can move from a beach to classroom to long-term care facility in the blink of an eye. Family members pass it to relatives, friends to friends and strangers to strangers.
The outbreak presented here is fiction. Thankfully. But it is scenarios just like this that have fueled outbreaks around the world.
As we return thousands of children to Island schools, while simultaneously expanding public access to long-term care facilities, it is a realistic picture of what could happen if we make a mistake. With every step forward on PEI the risk of a COVID outbreak, and community spread, increases exponentially. We are a province with a greater direct social connection between youth and seniors. Opening schools and expanding access at LTC are connected.
Our provincial path forward is rightly reopening and government has done a good job doing it. But now is not the time to rest on our laurels. It’s the time to ask more questions, seek more data and implement as many early warning signs as possible, like those in a Quebec school last week where two teachers were found COVID positive and 20 teachers were quarantined on day two of the school year.
This is not failure, it is a success of safety protocols.
Now is not the time to listen to those who righteously say “We’re different. We have no virus on PEI.” BS. We do. It’s here, lurking. The more we open and the less we ignore public health guidance to social distance and wash our hands, the greater the opportunity COVID has to emerge.
To remain open requires ingenuity and personal commitment. Reopening schools sets aside the number one public health rule of the last six months. Social distancing in Island schools is functionally impossible and government needs to acknowledge it. The question then becomes how do we mitigate risk.
Dealing with class size in a substantive and imaginative way would be a big part of any solution. The Public Schools Branch and the Department of Education have shown no imagination on this front, virtually every school has multiple classes with 30 or more students.
PEI, with luck and skill, avoided two small clusters from leaping into community spread. One involved a long-term care facility, the other the QEH. Will we be as lucky when faced with something like the fictional scenario presented here? We all hope so. But if we’re not, we need targeted testing of ordinary Islanders with no symptoms, including in schools and LTC homes. Why? We need to determine the rate of virus in the community. (Boasts about the level of testing on PEI are artificially skewed by immigrant workers). It’s important data for future COVID outbreaks and it will help with community containment. Not to mention the halo effect of easing some of the anxiety of students, parents and teachers.
Any such effort requires testing capacity. Some on PEI are reluctant to implement community testing for this reason. Capacity is not an excuse to avoid doing what is right. So pick select schools, LTC and communities with higher risk factors and then build on that. We don’t need to do it all at once, but we do need a detailed plan.
Why do we continuously test for signs of the next earthquake or volcano eruption? So we aren’t surprised when one happens. Without community testing, we are opening ourselves up to a big, unwanted surprise.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
