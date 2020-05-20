It took several years for the province to finally decide the importance of having a child and youth advocate independent of government oversight.
We were almost there until COVID-19 reared its ugly head. Back in November, the act to fill the position was passed, but the wheels of government grind slowly and the position hadn’t been filled when our lives were turned upside down. No hiring can be done to fill the position until the legislature sits.
That’s why, at first glance, when Environment, Water and Climate Change Minister Natalie Jameson announced the formation of a child and youth table last week it was welcome news.
After all, the last thing vulnerable youth need right now is more upheaval in their lives.
So kudos for the government for finding an interim solution.
But one would hope this table with not one, but three MLA’s as primary members, will only be a stop gap measure. In order to work, the child and youth advocate needs to be completely independent of government. Because, like it or not, issues will come up that involve government departments. This office is for the benefit of children and youth and if a problem comes to light that a government department isn’t doing what is in the best interest of the child those departments have to be held to account.
Ms Jameson said, “When the advocate is appointed the future of the group will be under their jurisdiction”, but what really needs to happen is that the group be dismantled.
Charlotte MacAulay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.