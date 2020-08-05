Returning to normal, whatever that is, will not be a straight line from the depths of March and April to mingling freely at work and play. It’s a game of public health and political connect-the-dots to avoid a COVID reboot. We don’t want to duplicate the virus rebound in other parts of the world.
COVID-19 is a determined foe, which means PEI and Canada must use every tool available to protect the health of citizens and our tepid economic recovery.
One of those tools is a smartphone app, COVID Alert, launched last week by the federal government. The app won’t track people, but it does allow a smartphone to anonymously communicate via Bluetooth with other smartphones loaded with the app. A user who tests positive for the virus will receive a code from public health to input. The app can then help determine whether a non infected user has been placed at risk.
The app is only fully operational in Ontario. It will rollout in the near future in Atlantic Canada, but it can already be downloaded. And it should be. As more people travel to PEI from the rest of Canada it does offer modest protection even in its reduced capacity. If a large number of Islanders download, it will pressure politicians and bureaucracies to quickly adopt technology as an ally to win this fight.
One of the issues we will face are privacy advocates demanding that no personal data be gathered and utilized unless expressly approved by the user. Privacy is important, especially online. But this is not Facebook or TikTok selling data for profit that we are talking about. These are not ordinary days. We are in a global health pandemic that is not easing. We can not have self-important bureaucracies impede our ability to protect citizens. Just to get this far, federal and provincial efforts have been forced to genuflect to privacy watchdogs, delaying our national response.
But here’s the thing, almost everyone with a smartphone is already allowing use of personal data, which could be vital in tracking community contact. Buried in the settings for your smartphone is something called Location Services. Odds are you are letting your phone track where and when you go somewhere. Should the public know that information? Of course not. But think of how important it could be to you and the greater community if you tested positive or were in the presence of someone who did. How many of us can remember where and when we were last week. Your phone already knows. There is no guessing.
With limited and controlled usage, this data can help in a very significant way. But because of privacy concerns, Bluetooth is the adopted technology with no GPS incorporation.
When schools reopen, maximizing our use of technology could help minimize an outbreak. Same goes for reopening the economy to larger events, like the Canadian Premier Soccer League’s arrival. New cases will be found. Just because there are no known cases today, does not mean PEI is COVID free. We learned just how fragile our bragging rights are by dodging two outbreaks that very quickly could have leapt out of control, including at the QEH. PEI has done well ramping up testing capacity in response to positive tests. What we have not talked about is implementing asymptomatic testing as a means of determining how prevalent COVID is at the community level and decreasing the potential for outbreaks. It’s particularly important as the number of active known cases is negligible.
Rather than let privacy advocates do the talking for us, we should be asked whether we agree with releasing personal data for specific and limited use. It’s likely a significant number of Islanders and Canadians would voluntarily, and happily, offer up personal data to minimize personal and community risk to COVID.
This virus is about your safety and the safety of your friends, neighbours and community. It should not be about padding the resume of privacy advocates. So let’s demand a voice.
Paul MacNeill is Publisher of Island Press Limited. He can be contacted at paul@peicanada.com
