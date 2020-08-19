It has been a pretty safe and peaceful summer here on PEI considering we are in the throes of a global pandemic.
But this is no time to become complacent.
PEI’s COVID-19 numbers have been low and so far have all been related to international travel.
But by no means is that a reason for us to drop the ball and think we are free from any type of outbreak.
Pandemic numbers are climbing across the world in countries such as Spain and Italy where officials believed the worst was behind them.
And that is the very reason Islanders need to continue to use caution.
Routines have changed and the more we come to realize social distancing, no hugs or handshakes and extra hand washing are the new routine, the safer everyone will be.
Sometimes it’s hard to wrap your head around the destruction this virus is causing else- where when we see no hospitalizations or deaths here at home.
That is not good luck,but good management.
The virus is real and poses a real danger to people who are immune compromised.
It is not ‘just another flu’ and it bears repeating that until a vaccine is found all efforts must be made to stop the virus from spreading.
From the beginning all the precautions put on residents ensured any spread here at home would be minimal.
Today that is still the case, but each and every time a business re-opens, or an activity is renewed it is good to be reminded that we can’t go back to the way things were.
Keeping our distance goes a long way in doing our part.
Charlotte MacAulay
