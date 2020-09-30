Construction on Douses Road in Montague is slated to begin next month.
A communications officer for the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy said the project will begin the middle of October and will cost approximately $235,000.
An 805 metre stretch of roadway will be repaved and the shoulders extended.
The project is part of the province’s 2020 Map of Road Construction.
The project is also one of two in eastern PEI with an active transportation component. The addition of paved shoulders are meant to facilitate cycling and walking in the area.
