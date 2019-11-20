The annual Paul MacDonald Memorial Driving Championship was the featured event on the 12 dash Saturday afternoon card at the Charlottetown Driving Park on the weekend. The eight race driving competition was part of Horseperson’s Day at the Driving Park, sponsored by the PEI Standardbred Horse Owner’s Association.
David Dowling captured the Paul MacDonald trophy and championship title as he dominated the competition winning four of eight dashes and placing second in three other races. Dowling had clinched the title going into the final race but managed to add another win in the final event and complete a six win day overall which included two more victories in non-championship races. Gilles Barrieau was the runner-up with 66 points to Dowling’s 79 total. Veteran Earl Smith was third with 51 points.
Dowling is having a banner year in the Maritimes with 142 wins and a driving average of .383. His best year statistically in a 25 year span as a driver. He was the leading dash winner at the Summerside Raceway for 2019 and stands alone in third place at Charlottetown with 79 wins this year.
Dowling added a driving double to his weekend total on the Sunday afternoon card at Charlottetown. Gilles Barrieau had four winners on the 13 dash Sunday program including a wire to wire victory with Euchred in the featured pace. It was the ninth win for Euchred this year in 23 starts, time for the mile was 1:55.2. Kayla Habicht of Inverness, Nova Scotia is the owner. Barrieau was recently inducted into the Saint John Sports Hall of Fame in New Brunswick. The top class for Trotters on Sunday was won by Hop Up and driver Corey MacPherson. Keith Campbell of Tyne Valley is owner and trainer of Hop Up.
The annual Harrisburg sale in Pennsylvania has long been a buying spot for PEI owners and this year the sale returned four yearlings to PEI.
Donald MacRae of Orwell Cove was the final bidder at $12,000 on Southwind Ramsay, a son of Pennsylvania sire Betting Line. The colt has a half-sister that has won over $670,000 lifetime.
Peter Smith and Arnold Hagen purchased Shakemeup Hanover for $35,000. The yearling son of Ontario sire Bettors Delight is from the outstanding race mare Shacked Up, who won over $1.3 million in her racing career.
Blaine MacPherson of Howmac Farms in Brookfield, PEI was the final bidder on Stoked Blue Chip at $34,000. The yearling colt is a son of top Ontario trotting sire Muscle Mass.
Natasha Campbell of Winsloe, PEI purchased hip #640, A Moment With Sue, for $3,000. The yearling filly is Ontario eligible by Ontario pacing sire Control The Moment.
The Prince Edward Island Harness Racing Industry Association is hosting a Customer Appreciation Day at the Charlottetown Driving Park on Saturday, December 7. By placing a bet patrons will be included in a variety of prizes that include $1,000 draws for furnace oil and groceries. A 60 inch Smart tv valued at $1,400 will also be drawn. Eight more prizes with a value of over $500 will also be drawn.
