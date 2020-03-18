Dredging in and around the harbour could be a solution for erosion plaguing the south side of Breakwater Street in Souris.
Both Souris Harbour Authority (SHAI) and Transport Canada have plans for dredging in the harbour, Andy Daggett, SHAI CEO, said.
A spokesperson from Transport Canada confirmed dredging at the Madeleine Island ferry terminal must take place “to enable continued safe ferry operation.” The dredged material will be “deposited in an environmentally responsible manner on land owned by Transport Canada.” These plans have not been finalized.
Mr Daggett said the harbour authority plans to dredge various areas within the port to gain some depth lost to sedimentation.
“We are trying to work with (Transport Canada) hoping we can build something that serves both parties,” Mr Daggett said.
Bringing dredging equipment in and out is an expensive venture, he said.
“Ideally we would like to see something that would help the town and the province,” Mr Daggett said, explaining one option is having the excess sediment below Breakwater Street where it would mitigate erosion and possibly provide extra parking for ferry traffic.
“We think it makes sense to try to work together with all the parties and have something that helps everybody.”
Wherever the material does go it will be deposited in a containment cell made of rock walls along the shoreline.
Souris Town Council is aware of the proposal, but has not made any decisions to date on their involvement.
More concrete information should be available in a month, according to Mr Daggett.
