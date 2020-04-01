Today (March 23) CBC news shared about ‘Drive Through Confession’ during the COVID-19 pandemic. When I searched the website I saw many Catholic churches are offering this service. As you already know the World Health Organization has asked that we all stay home.
So, I decided I would take a look at the Holy Bible and see what it had to say about confession. The first verse I read was 1 Timothy 2: 5. “For there is one God and there is one mediator between God and man, the man Christ Jesus.
Reading this I discovered I could stay home and confess my sins to Jesus, not to a man, and right from my own home. How appropriate especially during the coronavirus outbreak worldwide.
Then I noticed another verse, 1 John 1:9. “If we confess our sins to him, (Jesus) he is faithful and just to forgive us of our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness or wickedness.
What I discovered is I can make my confession to Jesus right from the comfort of my home. Romans 10:9-10. “If we confess that Jesus is Lord and believe that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved, for it is by our faith that we are put right with God.” It is by confession to Jesus that we are saved.
David said in Psalms 32:5 I confessed my sins to you (God) and you forgave all my sins. 1 John 2:1. “My dear children, I write to you so you will not sin. But if anybody sins, we have an advocate (supporter, go-between) with the Father, Jesus Christ, the righteous one. Daniel 9:4. I prayed to the Lord my God and confessed ...
Friends, this is good news that we can stay in our homes and confess our sins to Jesus all at the same time not taking a chance in going out and possibly spreading this terrible virus. This surely is good news.
Dave London,
Murray River
