An iced-over windshield which forced a driver to navigate their vehicle with their head stuck out the window has resulted in charges under the Highway Traffic Act.
Kings District RCMP Sergeant Chris Gunn reports two drivers were ticketed for failure to clear the windows of their vehicles in January.
Having the ability to see the road is the responsibility of motorists, no matter the weather, Sgt Gunn said.
One ticket was issued on January 6 in Three Rivers.
Highway traffic section 214(c) states “No person shall drive a motor vehicle on a highway when the windshield, sidewings, side or rear windows are so covered, either completely or partially by snow, ice, mist, dirt or other matter that the vision of the driver is obscured or obstructed. The fine is $100 plus surcharge.
Obstructing the driver’s view isn’t the only danger that comes with not cleaning your vehicle off.
On January 24 a motorist in Red Point received injuries after a sheet of ice from another vehicle went through his windshield.
“The driver of the truck was wearing safety glasses so that probably saved him,” Sgt Gunn said.
Even so the driver did receive minor injuries to his hands and face.
The investigation continues into that incident.
Police are looking to the public for information on the other vehicle, which did not stop at the scene and may not even be aware of what took place. The incident occurred shortly before 2 pm on Friday, January 24 on Route 16 in Red Point.
The injured driver was heading east and suspects the ice may have come off one of several vehicles he met going west.
