Joanne Dunphy claimed the mayor’s seat in Souris Monday capturing 258 of the 295 votes cast in the by-election.
Shane Clements collected 22 votes and Charles McLean had15.
Ms Dunphy, who has been on council for a decade, said she will continue to work with council on issues important to residents.
There are a lot of houses being sold in the town and new residents coming in so there is a need for rentals.
“It is not only for seniors, but I’ve heard from plenty of people who say there is a lack of apartments on all levels,” she said.
Growth of the town is on Ms Dunphy’s radar.
A new sewage treatment plant is slated for construction in 2020.
"If there was a company that came in and needed bigger output we would probably have to say no right now because we don’t have the infrastructure to carry them along, but we will."
“We all want the town to succeed and we want the businesses to be happy and comfortable,” she said. “That’s all we can ask for in life.”
At last week’s town council meeting Ms Dunphy was an observer as she had to step away during the election period.
Council’s decision to walk away from a proposed study for regional government in the area is supported by feedback from residents.
“We don’t see any pluses for Souris, but we understand the other communities’s (Souris West, Annandale-Little Pond-Howe Bay and Eastern Kings) concerns,” she said.
Council will decide when to call a by-election to fill the vacant council seat in December.
